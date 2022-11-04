China-linked currencies gain on reopening hopes

Baht up 1% amid unconfirmed reports that some zero-Covid curbs might be eased

(Reuters File Photo)

Rising speculation over the easing of Covid-19 curbs in China spurred gains in currencies tied to Asia’s biggest economy on Friday.

The baht surged more than 1% and was trading around 37.60 against the greenback, the Australian dollar rose 1% and the Canadian dollar climbed 0.6%.

The offshore yuan advanced 1.2% as Chinese stocks in Hong Kong soared on hope that Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent zero-Covid strategy, a sentiment triggered by unverified social media posts this week.

The optimism got a fresh boost in the afternoon as traders assessed a report saying China is working on plans to scrap a system that penalises airlines for bringing virus cases into the country.

While economists are not expecting a reopening to happen overnight, even a gradual loosening of restrictions would help boost activity and consumption in the world’s second-largest economy.

Investors need to tread carefully, though, as health authorities have said that China will stick to zero-Covid, a policy strongly defended by President Xi Jinping at the recent Communist Party congress.

“Once a reopening becomes clearer or lockdowns become less common, industrial metals, oil prices and the currencies of associated China exporters should benefit as a second-round effect,” said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“The currency market is the most accessible barometer to digest China’s risk sentiment without getting overly complicated.”