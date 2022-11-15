Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tax cut on diesel extended to Jan 20
Business

Tax cut on diesel extended to Jan 20

published : 15 Nov 2022 at 15:51

writer: Online Reporters

A pump attendant tops up a motorist's tank with diesel in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A pump attendant tops up a motorist's tank with diesel in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to a fifth extension of the excise tax cut on standard diesel, until Jan 20, due to high oil prices.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the weekly cabinet meeting approved continuing the excise tax cut of five baht per litre for two months from Nov 21. 

The tax reduction will mean another 20 billion baht in lost revenue, Mr Arkhom said. This was the fifth extension. The accumulated revenue loss will be about 108 billion baht.

The first diesel tax cut was 3 baht a litre for three months, from Feb 18 until May 20, at a cost of 18 billion baht in lost revenue, then five baht a litre for three months from May 21 until July 20, at a cost of 30 billion baht.

The third extension was five baht a litre from July 21 until Sept 20, and the fourth five baht a litre from Sept 21 until Nov 20, each costing 20 billion baht in lost revenue.

The pump price of standard diesel in the Bangkok area was 34.94 baht on Tuesday. 

There is no subsidy on premium diesel.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Two tsunami-detection buoys off Phuket being replaced

PHUKET: Two tsunami-warning buoys deployed in the sea to the west of this island province are being replaced with new ones as the warning system is updated.

17:10
Business

Tax cut on diesel extended to Jan 20

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to a fifth extension of the excise tax cut on standard diesel, until Jan 20, due to high oil prices.

15:51
World

Humanity hits the 8 billion mark

UNITED NATIONS, US: A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eighth billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations.

15:45