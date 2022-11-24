B60bn savings-bond issue planned

Three-, seven-, and 10-year issues to offer coupon rates between 2.3% and 3.0%

(Bangkok Post File Photo)

The Finance Ministry plans to sell 60 billion baht worth of government savings bonds next month to help finance the budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The bonds will be offered to the public between Dec 7 and 20, with a three-year issue offering a coupon of 2.3% and the seven-year issue offering 3.0% per year, said Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry’s Public Debt Management Office.

As well, 5 billion baht worth of 10-year bonds will carry a coupon of 2.9%, she added.

The government also plans to sell another 70 billion worth of savings bonds in the second quarter of 2023, Ms Patricia added.

The ratio of the country’s public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to be below 60.43% at the end of the current fiscal year ending on Sept 2023, she added.