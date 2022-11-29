ThaiBev premium beer debuts

Mr Tan says Chang Unpasteurized beer, a new premium beer for pubs and restaurants from ThaiBeverage Group, was launched a few days ago.

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev), the Singapore-listed food and beverage company, has unveiled its new premium beer to strengthen its beer portfolio.

According to Lester Tan, the company's senior vice-president and chief of its beer business in Thailand, Chang Unpasteurized, Thailand's first-ever unpasteurised beer, was launched to the market a few days ago at several pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels.

The company aims to cover over 100 locations in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai over the next few years.

"Chang Unpasteurized will be available first in both provinces because they are Beer Chang's 'homeland' so we want to satisfy our loyal customers with our new innovative beer. Chang Unpasteurized is a beer never been seen in Thailand before," Mr Tan said.

"We hope this new premium beer will help excite the beer market in the upcoming peak sales season of beer," he added.

The product was produced at its factory in Kamphaeng Phet province.

The new product features three distinct attributes including brewing that bypasses heat treatment after the bottling process to ensure that consumers can sense and experience the unique aroma and freshness of its origins.

It also brews the beer using an innovative nitrogenation process that ensures long-lasting, thick and creamy beer foam and a cold chain logistics solution used to transport beer stored at less than 4°C, delivered directly from Kamphaeng Phet brewery to restaurants and hotels in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai within 4-6 hours to maintain its original freshness and unique body and taste for consumers.

According to research company AC Nielsen, the beer market in Thailand was worth 131 billion baht in 2020 and declined to 125 billion baht in 2021. From January to October this year, it is estimated that the beer market was worth 111 billion baht.