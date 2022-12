Exports seen flat or down in Nov y/y: shippers

Thailand's exports may be flat or fall by 1% to 2% in November from a year earlier following a drop in October, as global demand slowed, the national shippers group said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, are still expected to rise 7% to 8% in the whole of 2022 and increase 2% to 3% in 2023, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a virtual news conference.