PM to push BCG model in Brussels

Thailand will push its bio-circular-green (BCG) economic development model at a commemorative summit in Europe this week.

The summit that includes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and European Union (EU) is being held Brussels until Thursday, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday.

The summit will be the first in which all nine Asean leaders and the leaders of all 27 EU nations will meet and discuss matters including geopolitics, security, economic recovery and green and digital transitions, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will voice his support for the EU to play a creative role in promoting trust, and encourage peacemaking in Asean, which are together crucial for the region's economic recovery, said Mr Anucha.

Gen Prayut will also point to the need to maintain Asean neutrality while Asean and the EU work side-by-side to implement their development strategies and foster the so-called Asean-EU Green Partnership in which Thailand plays a key role.

As part of the Asean-EU event, Gen Prayut will also meet high-level executives at the C-Suite Roundtable Luncheon to be organised by the EU-Asean Business Council (EU-ABC), said the spokesman.

At the luncheon, the PM will propose the BCG model which is in line with the EU's Global Gateway initiative, now worth more than 300 billion euro in funds raised for investing in five areas of development: clean energy, digital, transport, health and research.

The PM will also have an opportunity to meet ABC executives and the business sector in Europe on trade and investment opportunities, said Mr Anucha.

On this special occasion of the 45th anniversary of Asean-EU relations, Gen Prayut will also attend a signing ceremony of the Thai-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (Thai-EU PCA).