Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM to push BCG model in Brussels
Business

PM to push BCG model in Brussels

Asean, 27 EU leaders to meet

published : 11 Dec 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Thailand will push its bio-circular-green (BCG) economic development model at a commemorative summit in Europe this week.

The summit that includes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and European Union (EU) is being held Brussels until Thursday, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday.

The summit will be the first in which all nine Asean leaders and the leaders of all 27 EU nations will meet and discuss matters including geopolitics, security, economic recovery and green and digital transitions, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will voice his support for the EU to play a creative role in promoting trust, and encourage peacemaking in Asean, which are together crucial for the region's economic recovery, said Mr Anucha.

Gen Prayut will also point to the need to maintain Asean neutrality while Asean and the EU work side-by-side to implement their development strategies and foster the so-called Asean-EU Green Partnership in which Thailand plays a key role.

As part of the Asean-EU event, Gen Prayut will also meet high-level executives at the C-Suite Roundtable Luncheon to be organised by the EU-Asean Business Council (EU-ABC), said the spokesman.

At the luncheon, the PM will propose the BCG model which is in line with the EU's Global Gateway initiative, now worth more than 300 billion euro in funds raised for investing in five areas of development: clean energy, digital, transport, health and research.

The PM will also have an opportunity to meet ABC executives and the business sector in Europe on trade and investment opportunities, said Mr Anucha.

On this special occasion of the 45th anniversary of Asean-EU relations, Gen Prayut will also attend a signing ceremony of the Thai-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (Thai-EU PCA).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thai pilgrim dies on flight from Saudi Arabia

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Thai Muslim man from Pattani died on board a Thai Airways International flight from Jeddah to Suvarnabhum on his return from pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

09:16
Thailand

Cannabis inspection

Six people have been arrested for allegedly selling cannabis and allowing customers to smoke inside shops on Khao San Road in Bangkok without permission.

06:44
Business

Court keeps True, Dtac merger on track

The Central Administrative Court has thrown out a petition seeking an injunction on the planned merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (Dtac).

06:33