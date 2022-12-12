Revenue office upbeat on fiscal 2023 target

Tourists throng the arrivals hall at Suvarnabhumi airport on Nov 3. Mr Lavaron says economic activity picked up following the country's full reopening. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Revenue Department expects to meet its target for revenue collection of 2.2 trillion baht in fiscal 2023, according to director-general Lavaron Sangsnit.

He said revenue collection in October and November, which are the first two months of fiscal 2023, exceeded the target.

Mr Lavaron said businesses recorded more activity after the country's full reopening, especially the retail and logistics sectors.

Both retail and logistics sectors are expected to continue to be the main revenue contributors to the department.

The department is doing its best to collect revenue, but the country could face risks from a possible global recession next year, he said.

The agency now deploys artificial intelligence (AI) and big data systems to bolster its revenue collection. Mr Lavaron said the department continues to develop the AI system to help catch tax dodgers.

He assessed the department's revenue from value-added tax on imported oil in fiscal 2023 would be lower than last year, in line with the anticipated fall in the crude oil price to around US$90 per barrel next year.

The government set a target for net revenue collection of 2.49 trillion baht in fiscal 2023, up by 90 billion baht or 3.75% from the previous fiscal year.

According to the Finance Ministry, the government collected net revenue of 232 billion baht in October, exceeding the target by 33.6 billion or 16.9%.

The figure represents an increase of 19.5% from the same period last year. Of the total amount, 135 billion baht was contributed by the Revenue Department.

Earlier Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the government needs to seek more revenue to match future expenditures.

The ministry targets increasing government revenue to 16% of GDP in five years, up from the present 14.9%. One strategy to meet this goal is to gradually expand the tax revenue base.