Malaysian school holidays boost tourism in Songkhla

Lorries leave the Sadao checkpoint in Sadao district in Songkhla for Malaysia, while holidaymakers in cars and buses from Malaysia wait to enter Thailand on Saturday. (Photo: Hatyai Songkhla Hotels Association)

SONGKHLA: School holidays in Malaysia are increasing the flow of tourists to the southern province of Songkhla, with Hat Yai their main destination.

Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha, president of the Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association, said the province was buoyed by an influx of visitors from the neighbouring country over the weekend.

Hotel operators were expecting the flow to continue throughout the month, especially on weekends, as Malaysian families plan trips during the school holidays, he said.

The school break in Malaysia started on Dec 10 and continues to the end of this year.

The association estimated 40,000 Malaysians would have crossed the border into Thailand through the Sadao and Padang Besar checkpoints in Sadao district from Saturday into Monday. On Saturday, at least 16,000 Malaysian tourists passed through the two gates, Mr Sitthiphong said.

They were expected to spend at least 200 million baht over the three-day period.

The prime destination for Malaysians visiting southern Thailand was Hat Yai district, according to the association.

Tour guide Amnart Pruekpikul agreed with Mr Sitthipong. He confirmed that increasing numbers of Malaysians were visiting Hat Yai since the border reopened and expected this to continue during the semester break in Malaysia.

Almost 1.3 million Malaysians entered the country from January to October this year, topping all foreign arrivals, latest data from the Tourism and Sports Ministry showed. About 1 million of them passed through the Sadao checkpoint.

Thailand celebrated 10 million foreign arrivals this year through all main gateways, including Sadao, on Saturday. Tourism is projected to rebound and match the pre-Covid peak of 40 million a year within two years.