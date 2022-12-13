Government sets new digital goalposts

Thailand's digital landscape development plan, which starts next year, is part of the government policy to improve the country's digital economy and society.

The government is moving towards the third phase of Thailand's digital landscape development plan in a bid to reach the top 30 of the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, with the digital economy contributing 30% of the country's GDP in five years.

The five-year plan, which starts in 2023, is part of the government policy to level up the country's digital economy and society.

The upgraded version of the policy was recently approved at a meeting of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The third phase was formulated in line with the rapid change of global economic and social structures, Gen Prayut said.

The plan promotes the full digital transformation of the country. The first phase focused on the creation of digital infrastructure, while the second phase pursued digital tech inclusiveness, the premier said.

Thailand wants to jump into the top 30 of the Institute for Management Development's World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, including third place in Asean, with the country's digital literacy score exceeding 75 points.

Thailand ranked 40th in the 2022 index, falling two spots from 2021.

"In terms of policy and a national plan for digital development, Thailand needs to prioritise both economic and social developments. All the elements need to be reviewed every two years to keep up with changes," said Gen Prayut.

The commission's meeting also touched on the fourth phase of digital development, with the goal of making Thailand a leading country in the global digital sphere, said Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

The fourth phase aims to see the digital economy contribute at least 50% of Thai GDP and move the country into the top 20 of the rankings, as well as second place in Asean.

The country's digital literacy score is expected to surpass 85 points, Mr Chaiwut said.

He said the newly upgraded policy focuses on three principles: moving the country forward with data; creating digital immunity or digital resilience; and putting the private sector at the forefront of digital development with the support of the government.

The meeting also recognised the Thailand Digital Outlook 2022 report, which gauged the country's digital development using various parameters.

The report shows 88% of Thai households had internet access in 2022, up from 85.2% a year before.

The proportion of internet users as a share of the population reached 85% in 2022, a slight increase from 84.3% a year before.

For those aged 55-74, 63.1% used the internet in 2022, up from 48.8% in 2021.

Some 3.4% of internet users experienced personal data breaches in 2022, a decline from 6.3% in 2021.

The proportion of entrepreneurs using online channels to reach overseas markets jumped to 26.3% in 2022, up from 3.2% in 2021.