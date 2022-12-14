Operators upbeat after HK eases rules

Passengers walk through Hong Kong airport on Dec 8. AFP

Outbound tourism operators are optimistic about the market as Hong Kong announced a further relaxation of rules for individual travellers from Wednesday.

By removing its "0+3" curbs, visitors are no longer required to travel with a tour escort and can dine at restaurants or visit theme parks from the first day, as three-day bans on such activities were lifted for all arrivals.

However, a negative test result and vaccination proof remain necessary for entry, while restaurants and venues will continue to ask for proof of vaccination before entry.

Charoen Wangananont, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), said the latest move by Hong Kong will create more momentum for outbound tourism as the destination is very popular among Thais given its affordable prices and short travel distance of less than three hours.

Many Thais prefer to arrange their own trips focusing on dining experiences, so the latest measures from the Hong Kong government should create more demand for the destination, he said.

Individual travellers now have more choices for weekend holidays as outbound trips to Hong Kong usually take only 3-4 days. Short trips also mean tourists can visit more frequently if they have time, said Mr Charoen.

He said the pace of tour package sales is a bit slower as there have been limited customers in recent months because of ongoing restrictions.

Tour operators have to offer competitive prices to attract demand, said Mr Charoen. Post-pandemic tours cost around 19,000 baht for a full-board package, a slight increase from before the pandemic due to higher airfares.

He said the only remaining obstacle is the RT-PCR test at the airport.

Even though tourists don't have to pay for this procedure, it would be more convenient if this curb is lifted as in South Korea, which saw a surge in arrivals after the test was removed, said Mr Charoen.

Chotechuang Soorangura, vice-president of the TTAA, said the Hong Kong Tourism Board invited 10 tour agents to the destination this week to update them on tourism products.

He said outbound travel to Hong Kong would significantly pick up as the number of flights increases because of the short distance, unlike Japan for which seat capacity still has not caught up with increasing demand.

Mr Chotechuang said with the mandatory Covid-19 test still in place, travellers might have to prepare optional Covid-19 insurance by themselves to avoid paying extras on medical bills in case they contract the virus during their trip.