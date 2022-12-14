Price rise for NGV, no increase for LPG

A taxi was parked for refueling at an NGV station. (File photo)

The price of natural gas for vehicles (NGV) will rise on Friday, while the cost of LPG for cooking and for vehicles remains frozen for now.

The Committee on Energy Policy Administration on Tuesday acknowledged PTT Group's announced decision to raise its NGV price by one baht per kilogramme to 17.59 baht/kg from Dec 16, while the unsubsidised cost was 29.51 baht.

The committee asked PTT to cap the NGV price for taxis at 13.62 baht and maintain the price for vehicles at the new rate of 17.59 baht until March 15 next year.

The new round of the NGV price policy will cost PTT 2.68 billion baht in lost revenue, 2.41 billion baht to fuel normal vehicles and 275 million baht on taxis.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is unchanged at the pump for another month, into January next year.

The official rate for LPG cooking gas is 408 baht per 15kg cylinder, but margins and transport costs mean it is usually higher, currently around 450 baht retail.

The decision will cause a monthly 1.35-billion-baht loss for the state Oil Fuel Fund, which was already 43.88 billion baht in the red from its subsidy for LPG.

The committee told the Energy Policy and Planning Office to review its LPG price policy because the loss is approaching the 45-billion-baht LPG subsidy ceiling of the fund.