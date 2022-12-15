Household power charge freeze, other users up 20%

An employee of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority demonstrates a pre-payment teller machine in Bangkok. (File photo)

The basic charge for household electricity will be frozen at the current rate, but will rise for all other users by about 20% next month, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) resolved on Thursday.

From January to April the basic power tariff for households will remain at 4.72 baht per kilowatt-hour (kWh), or unit, ERC secretary-general Khomgrich Tantravanich said.

For other types of consumers, the tariff will rise by 20.5%. That includes the industrial, trade, agriculture and service sectors.

The charge has been capped at 4.72 baht per unit since September, an all-time high, due to the high prices of imported fuel used for electricity generation - natural gas and coal.

Mr Khomgrich said the ERC decision was a response to an instruction from the National Energy Policy Council to negotiate with fuel suppliers to control power costs for households next year.



