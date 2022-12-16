Section
Business

Economy continues to recover but faces more challenges

published : 16 Dec 2022 at 12:43

writer: Reuters

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput (Photo: Bank of Thailand)

Thailand's economy continues to recover, but faces more challenges with policy priorities to ensure a continued rebound, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Friday.

Further interest rate hikes would be gradual and measured, but the central bank is ready to adjust the pace, if necessary, he told the virtual business seminar on Thailand Next Move 2023: The Nation Recharge organsied by the Money and Banking Thailand magazine.

Aggressive rate hikes are not suitable as the economy is still in its early stage of recovery and supply-driven inflation is easing, he said.

The central bank has forecast the economy will grow 3.2% this year and 3.7% next year, with tourism and private consumption the key drivers.

High household debt could disrupt the economy and needed to be brought down to sustainable levels, Mr Sethaput said.

The BoT has raised its key interest rate by a total 75 basis points since August. The tightening cycle has been less aggressive than many of its regional peers as an economic recovery has lagged that of other Southeast Asian countries, with the crucial tourism sector only starting to pick up this year. 

