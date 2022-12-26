GI product sales picked to top B48bn

Surat Thani stinging catfish is a newly registered GI product.

The government is upbeat about sales of Thai geographical indication (GI) products, expecting sales including exports to outstrip the 42 billion baht originally projected for this year.

According to Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai, the Commerce Ministry expects sales of GI products including exports to top 48 billion baht this year, up from 39 billion in 2021.

The ministry's Intellectual Property Department set a goal to approve the registration of 22 new GI products this year and all have already been registered.

The new GI products include stinging catfish from Surat Thani (Pla Meng Surat Thani), turmeric from Surat Thani (Ka Min Chan Surat Thani), mini mangoes from Songkhla (Ma-muang Baw Songkhla), Phetchabun sweet tamarind, Ban Mo taro from Saraburi, Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mango from Chachoengsao, granite mortar from Tak, Pak Thong Chai Thai silk from Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin pomelo from Prachin Buri, and Nom Ban Phon jujube from Kalasin.

GI is a distinctive certificate used to identify a product as originating in the territory of a particular country, region or locality that has unique characteristics or qualities, which can increase market value in developed countries.

There are 177 Thai GI-registered products covering all 77 provinces nationwide.

There are eight Thai products with GI registration in foreign countries: Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Doi Chaang coffee, Doi Tung coffee and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in the EU; indigenous Isan silk yarn in Vietnam; Lamphun brocade silk in India and Indonesia; Phetchabun sweet tamarind and Doi Tung coffee in Cambodia; and Lamphun golden dried longan in Vietnam.

Thai GI products being considered for registration in foreign markets include Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Pakpanang Tab Tim Siam pomelo and Phetchabun sweet tamarind in China; Doi Tung coffee, Doi Chaang coffee, Phetchabun sweet tamarind and Huay Mon pineapples in Japan; and Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in Indonesia.

Thailand submitted in August GI applications in Europe for wine made in Khao Yai to increase wine exports.

Four Khao Yai wineries registered for certification: GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, Village Farm, J&J Vineyard and Alcidini.

According to Mr Sinit, the Intellectual Property Department remains committed to promoting the registration of Thai GI products abroad, especially food and agricultural products that are considered the key to soft power, helping to attract tourists and create sustainable jobs and income for farmers and local entrepreneurs.