Businesses worried by high airfares

Tourists await check-in at Phuket International Airport. (File photo)

Tourism operators in Phuket are urging the government to intervene following complaints about surging airfares which they fear could prompt travellers to choose cheaper alternatives.

Governor Narong Woonciew said the tourism sector is making a recovery, but its momentum could be disrupted by skyrocketing airfare prices which is a problem that local authorities and operators are unable to handle by themselves.

"Expensive air tickets may cause tourists to turn away from Phuket and choose other destinations like Vietnam or Bali. We have to report this to the agencies concerned," Mr Narong told a gathering of business operators who met to discuss the issue.

Thanusak Phungdet, president of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, said hotels in Phuket, many of which are still not fully open, will bear the brunt if high airfares, coupled with the insufficient capacity of airlines, are not addressed.

He said the government should consider intervening in air travel pricing as most visitors to Phuket arrive by air and are facing high prices and low ticket availability.

According to Mr Thanusak, a trip to Phuket costs around 7,000-10,000 baht per person while it costs no more than 8,000 baht for a trip to Singapore.

The rate is likely to have an impact on potential visitors.

"We'd like the government to increase flights or ask Thai Airways International [THAI] to use a bigger aircraft. It is expensive and difficult to get to Phuket. If this persists, people won't come," he said.

The private sector will submit a letter to the government and all airlines next week asking them to take action, he added.

Bhummikitti Raktaengam, chief adviser to Phuket Tourism Association (PTA), said surging airfares are a pressing issue for several tourist destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai and Surat Thani as demand for air travel is increasing ahead of airlines' ability to match it.

He said THAI does not fly to Phuket and other provinces and domestic flights are operated by Thai Smile, its subsidiary, which has high overhead costs per passenger and so charges higher prices.

He stressed that access to air travel at affordable prices is essential to promote tourism.

Suksit Suvunditkul, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, added that about 30% of hotel operators have yet to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

In 2019, the province welcomed 14 million tourists but since the reopening only 8 million have visited so far. "Hefty airfares and unavailable seats are hindering recovery," he said.