Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year
Business

Govt keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year

published : 27 Dec 2022 at 13:34

writer: Reuters

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank's headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters.

The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year.

Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in November, far above the Bank of Thailand's target range, suggesting the BoT will continue to raise its key interest rate to curb price pressures.

The central bank forecast average headline inflation of 6.3% this year before easing to 3.0% next year.

It has raised the benchmark rate by a total 75 basis points since August to 1.25%, and economists expected a further rate hike at the next meeting on Jan 25.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia

PIDIE, Indonesia: At least 20 Rohingya have died at sea in recent weeks, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, as boats carrying hundreds of the persecuted Muslims landed in Indonesia while others were believed to be adrift in the Indian Ocean.

13:39
Business

Govt keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank's headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters.

13:34
Thailand

Pattaya New Year fireworks display to go ahead

Pattaya Municipality has reversed its decision to cancel the New Year countdown fireworks display, which will go ahead. Other fireworks displays remain cancelled.

13:33