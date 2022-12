Govt sets budget deficit limit at 3% of GDP for fiscal 2024

The government is planning to keep its budget deficit to no more than 3% of gross domestic product in the 2024 fiscal year, the finance minister said on Tuesday, aiming for a deficit of 593 billion baht.

Arkhom Termpittayapaisith also told a news conference the inflation target range of 1% to 3% was appropriate and monetary policy would ensure continued recovery of the economy.