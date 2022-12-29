Call for tourist booster shots as Chinese return

People receive Covid-19 vaccines at Siam Paragon on Dec 20. Local authorities are trying to ramp up vaccinations for tourists and tourism workers. Somchai Poomlard

The Tourism and Sports Ministry hopes to offer Covid-19 booster shots to tourists and Thai tourism workers in preparation for the return of Chinese travellers.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said this would be a worthwhile investment as vaccine prices are now lower, at around a few hundred baht per shot.

Mr Phiphat said if the average tourist spent 40,000 baht, with 7% value-added tax collected from that expenditure, the value would exceed the vaccine prices.

"It will create a good image for Thailand as we are ranked among the top nations for healthcare security," he said.

Mr Phiphat said the Tourism and Sports Ministry would work with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Public Health Ministry to explore the feasibility of this idea.

If the government approves the scheme, it should allocate funds to the Public Health Ministry to purchase vaccines, he said.

Mr Phiphat said the Tourism and Sports Ministry will also ask the Public Health Ministry to prepare booster shots for employees in the tourism sector before the first Chinese travellers arrive.

Related authorities should help publicise health and safety measures to tourists, employees in the service sector and locals, encouraging them to wear masks and beware of risks, he said.

Bhumikitti Ruktaengam, advisory chairman of the Phuket Tourist Association, said although there is no update on allowing outbound leisure tourism from China, such a move is expected soon.

He said the first batch of Chinese tourists in Thailand are expected at the end of the first quarter.

Mr Bhumikitti said Chinese New Year next month might be too early for this group to take overseas trips, as there are widespread Covid-19 outbreaks on the mainland right now.

He said certain issues needed to be remedied in Phuket before tourism revives, such as labour shortages in spas, hotels, airlines and immigration offices.

Both the public and private sectors should work together to increase flights connecting to major cities in China, said Mr Bhumikitti.

He said the Tourism Department should speed up the renewal process for tour guide licences and prepare digital payment technologies and Chinese-language signs and instructions to facilitate visitors from the mainland.

At present, roughly 60% of private operators in Phuket are back in business, said Mr Bhumikitti.

He said 20% of suspended businesses could reopen if Chinese tourists return.