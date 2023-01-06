Santi favours updated railway contract

Acting head of the State Railway of Thailand Worawut Mala, left, and Charoen Pokphand Group CEO Suphachai Chearavanont shake hands with signed contracts for the high-speed train linking three airports at Government House on Oct 24, 2019. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha witnessed the signing. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat supports revising the contract for the high-speed railway linking three airports to take into account the impact from Covid-19 outbreaks on the bid winner, a Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group-led consortium.

Mr Santi said the pandemic was unexpected and affected the global economy, including Thailand.

The government should be flexible when dealing with investors who maintain their intention to invest here, he said.

Although the infection figures have improved, it will take time for the economy to return to a normal state, said Mr Santi.

The government assigned the ministry to enter into negotiations to revise the contract with Asia Era One, formerly known as Eastern High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Co.

This company is a CP-led consortium that won the bid from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to build the high-speed rail linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-tapao airports.

The Finance Ministry set up a panel chaired by permanent secretary Krisada Chinavicharana to hold talks with the parties involved regarding the contract revision.

One of the contract details that may be modified refers to the consortium's payment for the right to manage the Airport Rail Link.

As part of the contract, the bid winner is entitled to the right to manage the Airport Rail Link, with a one-time payment of 10.6 billion baht to the SRT in order to exercise the right.

However, the consortium asked the government to allow it to pay the amount in seven instalments because the pandemic has resulted in a decline in passenger numbers to a level lower than previously expected.

According to the original contract, the payment was scheduled to be made in late 2021.