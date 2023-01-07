State to spend B50bn on welfare cards

State welfare cardholders are required to re-register for all new rounds.

The government is expected to spend 50 billion baht on the state welfare card scheme in fiscal 2023, says Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat.

Around 21.5 million Thais registered for the cards during the latest registration period.

Mr Santi said on Friday that the ministry is working with 43 state agencies to examine the qualifications of the applicants in the latest round to ensure the scheme provides financial assistance to targeted vulnerable groups.

He expects the ministry to announce the final list of qualified registrants on March 1.

There are 13.5 million cardholders at present and all existing cardholders are required to re-register for any new rounds.

The government stands ready to provide additional budget for the scheme if the planned budget of 50 billion baht is insufficient, said Mr Santi.

He said the ministry updates the scheme's database annually and from now on cardholders will not need to show their card, instead using their identity cards to exercise their rights.

Mr Santi said he believes in the future the number of cardholders should decline as the economy recovers, with many people who were laid off during the pandemic likely to get rehired.

Eligible cardholders must be Thai citizens, aged 18 or older, with income of less than 100,000 baht per person, per year. The average household income for registrants must not exceed 100,000 baht per year, per person.

For benefits, registrants with an annual income of less than 30,000 baht are given 300 baht per month, while those with an annual income of between 30,000 and 100,000 receive 200 baht per month.

The scheme also pays public transport costs for cardholders of up to 500 baht per month.