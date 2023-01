Exports seen growing 1% to 2% in 2023, shippers' council

Khlong Toei Port, a container port on the Chao Phraya River in Khlong Toei district, Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand's exports are expected to grow up to 2% this year, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

Exports were set to grow 6.5% for the full year in 2022 but were expected to show a 7.5% drop in December last year, the council said in a statement.