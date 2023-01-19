OR aims for 7,000 EV charging points by 2030

New chief executive also upbeat about business diversification for sustainable growth

PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) has just 139 electric vehicle charging points now but aims to have 7,000 by 2030. (Photo: OR)

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) aims to become the country’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider, with 7,000 outlets by 2030 under its “Rise OR” concept, says new chief executive Disathat Panyarachun.

Boosting the number of EV charging points — from just 139 at present — is part of Rise OR, which is aimed at building sustainable growth for the company’s businesses, especially those related to EVs and other non-oil activities.

The National EV Policy Committee announced in 2011 that it wants EVs to constitute 50% of locally made vehicles by 2030, part of an ambitious plan to make the country a regional EV hub.

“My new job not only requires leadership but also capabilities to make data-based decisions, synergise businesses in and outside PTT Group and create tangible results,” Mr Disathat said on Thursday.

Working with a variety of businesses has been emphasised under OR’s inclusive growth policy, which seeks to help startups and SMEs overcome hindrances and enjoy good business outcomes together.

OR has so far partnered with many non-oil businesses and invested in many startups to synergise energy and lifestyle businesses both on physical and online platforms.

The company has a five-year investment budget of 101 billion baht, revised up from 93.5 billion, to expand its businesses, notably those in the food and beverage sector, by taking advantage of its network of petrol stations countrywide.

It plans to spend 33% of the budget to support businesses involving people’s lifestyles, including coffee shops and restaurants.

Some 31% of the money will go to the mobility segment while 20% will be spent on innovation and new business development.

The rest of the budget will support new technologies used to analyse consumer behaviour and identify new business opportunities.

These plans are expected to increase the proportion of revenue from non-oil and overseas businesses and reduce earnings from OR’s petrol stations.

As of October last year, OR had a network of 2,484 petrol stations in Thailand and overseas.

OR is also the country’s largest coffee franchise business operator under its Cafe Amazon brand. It currently has 4,120 coffee houses, including stand-alone cafés and those located in petrol stations in Thailand and overseas.

The company also jointly operates bubble tea, fried chicken and sushi bar businesses with its partners.

OR bought a 40% share in a laundry business valued at 1.1 billion baht from K-Nex Corporation, a retailer of laundry and drying machines and a franchiser of laundry self-services under the Otteri Wash & Dry brand.