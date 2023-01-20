NBTC preps draft spectrum regulation

The office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission on Phahon Yothin Road. Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has prepared a draft regulation governing the use of the 28-gigahertz spectrum range.

The move came after the NBTC approved the guidelines for 28GHz usage last October following a study by its subcommittee responsible for frequency and its technical standard coverage.

According to the guidelines, all satellite-related service applications will be able to leverage a frequency range of 27.5 to 29.5 GHz.

They consist of Geostationary-Satellite Orbit (GSO) and Non-Geostationary-Satellite Orbit (NGSO) gateways, earth stations in motion, and high-density applications in the fixed-satellite service.

International Mobile Telecommuni- cations services are enabled to make use of a frequency range of 27-27.5 GHz.

However, the range of 27-27.5 GHz can also serve GSO and NGSO gateway services.

The draft NBTC announcement consists of scope, frequency spectrum, licensing guidelines, determination of the right order, and technical conditions.