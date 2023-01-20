NBTC preps draft spectrum regulation
published : 20 Jan 2023 at 10:01
newspaper section: Business
The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has prepared a draft regulation governing the use of the 28-gigahertz spectrum range.
The move came after the NBTC approved the guidelines for 28GHz usage last October following a study by its subcommittee responsible for frequency and its technical standard coverage.
According to the guidelines, all satellite-related service applications will be able to leverage a frequency range of 27.5 to 29.5 GHz.
They consist of Geostationary-Satellite Orbit (GSO) and Non-Geostationary-Satellite Orbit (NGSO) gateways, earth stations in motion, and high-density applications in the fixed-satellite service.
International Mobile Telecommuni- cations services are enabled to make use of a frequency range of 27-27.5 GHz.
However, the range of 27-27.5 GHz can also serve GSO and NGSO gateway services.
The draft NBTC announcement consists of scope, frequency spectrum, licensing guidelines, determination of the right order, and technical conditions.