Bumrungrad sees revenue recovery

Foreigners are returning to the hospital after years away

The hospital is developing and renovating medical facilities to meet patients' demand, says Ms Artirat, centre left, at a press conference on Friday.

Bumrungrad International Hospital (BH) aims to benefit from the growing healthcare and wellness industry in Thailand, following the tourism recovery and China's reopening.

The company expects foreigners to make up half of total patients this year, said BH chief executive and pharmacist Artirat Charukitpipat.

BH will seek new opportunities to expand its medical services for foreigners who travel to Thailand for healthcare and wellness services.

"The hospital is developing and renovating medical facilities to meet patients' demand," said Ms Artirat.

The company plans to add nine more beds in the intensive care unit in April to its existing 480 beds.

Before Covid-19 hit Thailand in early 2020, the hospital recorded total patients of 1.1-1.2 million a year.

Since the government fully reopened the country last year, BH's revenue has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels, she said.

"The hospital expects revenue to grow by double-digits this year," said Ms Artirat.

She did not reveal the earnings tally, but indicated Chinese patients currently contribute around 2% of total revenue.

Beijing's decision to reopen its borders from Jan 8 is positive for the Thai healthcare and wellness industry, said Ms Artirat.

She unveiled on Friday BH's "4C1W" vision, which will direct the hospital's medical services and development.

The 4 "C"s are: critical care, complicated care, cutting-edge technology and innovation, and collaboration of expertise and strong partnership.

The W stands for wellness and preventive care.

BH will continue to invest in next-generation sequencing, radiology, artificial intelligence, and technology to digitalise the hospital, said Ms Artirat.

The company also wants to develop and improve the centres of excellence in heart, cancer, eyes, and gastrointestinal motility, she said.

In an effort to become a digital hospital, BH launched a mobile application that lets patients pay medical bills without queuing up at a cashier.