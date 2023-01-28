Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
FPO maintains Thai GDP growth forecast
Business

FPO maintains Thai GDP growth forecast

published : 28 Jan 2023 at 07:01

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

Containers are loaded onto a shipping vessel at Klong Toey port. Mr Pornchai says export growth is expected to slow this year in line with weak demand from major trading partners.
Containers are loaded onto a shipping vessel at Klong Toey port. Mr Pornchai says export growth is expected to slow this year in line with weak demand from major trading partners.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has maintained its Thai economic growth forecast this year at 3.8%, in line with the continued rebound of the tourism sector and declining inflation.

FPO director-general Pornchai Thiraveja said on Friday the figure is unchanged from the October projection.

He said the figure suggests the Thai economy is trending upwards after being hit by the impact of the pandemic during 2020-2021.

The Thai economy is expected to expand by 3% in 2022, up from 1.5% in 2021, according to the FPO.

Mr Pornchai said risk factors that require monitoring include the possibility of a global recession and volatile global financial markets, coupled with geopolitical conflicts and China's economic struggle amid Covid-19 outbreaks.

The FPO expects international tourist arrivals to tally 27.5 million this year, which are forecast to generate revenue of 1.2 trillion baht.

Export growth is expected to slow down this year in line with weak demand from major trading partners, he said.

According to the FPO, the economies of Thailand's 15 key trading partners are expected to expand by 3.3% on average this year, down from anticipated growth of 5.4% last year.

Thai shipments are projected to post growth of 5.3% last year, compared with 19.2% growth in 2021.

The FPO expects private domestic consumption to expand by 3.5% this year, down from projected growth of 6.9% in 2022.

Private investment is expected to expand by 3.6% this year, compared with projected growth of 4.2% in 2022.

The agency predicts headline inflation of 2.8% this year because of declining global energy prices.

The FPO projects an average Dubai crude oil price of US$85 per barrel this year, down from $95.4 last year, as the global economy slows.

Thailand is expected to post a current account surplus of $3.1 billion this year, representing 0.5% of anticipated GDP, compared with a forecast deficit of $19.8 billion in 2022, according to the FPO.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

VIP plane purchase has cabinet nod

The government has approved a spending programme to procure a new aircraft to transport VIPs under a budget of 8.7 billion baht spread over four years.

09:05
Tech

Twitter says users will be able to appeal account suspension

LONDON: Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, starting Feb 1, the company said on Friday.

09:03
Thailand

Cash boost for mental health

The cabinet has approved a budget worth 686 million baht for the mental health service network development project to help alleviate a shortage in psychiatrists and psychotherapists.

07:08