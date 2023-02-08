Section
Yala durian registered as GI product
Business

published : 8 Feb 2023 at 18:20

writer: Post Reporters

Durian sadet nam Yala, indigenous to the southern border province, can sell for as much as 190 baht a kilogramme. (Photo: Intellectual Property Department)
A type of durian unique to the southern border province of Yala has been given official geographical indication (GI) designation, which should help sales and increase growers’ income, according to Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai.

The Intellectual Property Department announced the registration of "durian sadet nam Yala” on Wednesday. With its unique taste and smell, the fruit sells for as much as 190 baht per kilogramme. It generates as much as 2.8 billion baht a year for local growers and related businesses.

Mr Sinit said it is hoped the GI designation will help spur exports of Thai fruits to foreign markets, particularly China and Malaysia, in line with a government policy to strengthen the community-level economy and generate income for small-scale farmers.

Durian sadet nam Yala trees grow well in hilly areas 100 metres above mean sea level and higher. The fruit can be harvested between July and September.

Durian sadet nam Yala joins kluay hin Bannang Sata bananas, another Yala product that earlier received GI designation.

