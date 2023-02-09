THAI foresees early rehab exit

New CEO expects at least 40% revenue growth this year as travel rebounds sharply

Seats from an Airbus 330 aircraft are sold by Thai Airways International via live streaming. Its new chief executive officer said on Thursday that sales of unused assets were part of its rehabilitation plan and a healthy recovery in travel should allow the airline to return to the stock exchange in two years. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thai Airways International Plc expects to exit its rehabilitation plan ahead of schedule and is shopping for new planes as the recovery in global tourism bolsters earnings.

The carrier will be able to leave its court-supervised debt plan “much earlier” than the original late-2024 target, chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri said on Thursday. The company is also in talks with plane makers including Boeing for “long-term” acquisitions of new aircraft to modernise its fleet, he said.

Revenue will grow by at least 40% this year, said Mr Chai, who was promoted to CEO at the start of the month.

THAI entered bankruptcy protection last year to restructure 400 billion baht of debt. It has since undertaken painful cost cuts including halving its workforce and downsizing its fleet by about 40%.

But with global tourism springing back to life faster than expected as the world moves on from pandemic restrictions, the country has seen its position as a major travel destination accelerate since the second half of last year. To cope, THAI plans to bring back into service some planes it previously aimed to sell.

“Thai Airways earnings will enjoy another year of excellent growth, with the return of Chinese travellers adding to an already hot market for air travel,” Mr Chai told a press conference.

“We have met most conditions in the debt plan quite quickly, and now begins our long-term growth program that includes new plane procurement and fleet modernisation.”

THAI has been in talks with plane makers over the addition of about 20 twin-aisle passenger jets, Bloomberg News reported in December. The talks with Boeing focus on the 787-9 wide-body aircraft.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha now expects foreign tourist arrivals to exceed 30 million in 2023, though other government agencies still forecast about 25 million.

In any case, international visitors will far exceed last year’s tally of just over 11 million, spurred by the lifting of the Covid-Zero policy in China, the country’s largest market before the pandemic.

THAI is still in talks with creditors and investors about plans for debt-to-equity conversion and additional share sales, two key conditions for improvement of equity capital, said Mr Chai, declining to specify the timing. The airline had a negative-equity base of more than 70 billion baht as of Sept 30, he said.

The carrier obtained regulatory approval to increase its registered capital to 336.8 billion baht from 21.8 billion by issuing new stock, it said in November.

With more than 30 billion baht in cash, the airline is also in no rush for new loans of about 25 billion baht that are specified in the debt-restructuring plan.