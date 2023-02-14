Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
IBM sues former Thai exec for return of bonus
Business

IBM sues former Thai exec for return of bonus

Ms Patama refuses to return the bonus money after joining Accenture

published : 14 Feb 2023 at 11:14

writer: Bloomberg News

Patama Chantaruck (File photo)
Patama Chantaruck (File photo)

NEW YORK: IBM Corp is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million United States dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in New York, the tech giant alleged its former Thailand general manager, Patama Chantaruck, breached her contract when she accepted a senior role with Accenture. IBM said Accenture was its largest competitor in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of consulting revenue.

Ms Patama, who joined IBM in 2018, resigned last year and joined Accenture as Thailand managing director a month later, in April 2022, according to the suit. IBM claims it awarded her bonuses totalling more than $470,000 in exchange for Ms Patama safeguarding confidential company information and not engaging in “competitive conduct within specific time periods.” 

Her swift move to Accenture gives IBM the right to rescind her bonus, the latter company said in its suit. 

“IBM and Accenture entities compete particularly in the information, digitalisation, and consulting spaces, both globally and within the Asia-Pacific region,” IBM’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. 

IBM said it had asked her to return the money, but she refused.

Ms Patama and Accenture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regularly recognised as a top tech executive in Southeast Asia, Ms Patama spent many years working for Microsoft Corp before she joined IBM. The Bangkok Post named her one of its 24 Women of the Year in 2021, along with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen.

The case is IBM vs Chantaruck, 23-cv-1191, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Cold case review

British cold-case case officers arrive in Thailand to speak with the husband and family of a woman found dead in the Yorkshire Dales almost 19 years ago.

14:29
Thailand

15-day deadline for probe into 'police gambling network'

The national police chief has ordered the police inspector-general investigating the alleged involvement of two senior police officers in a huge online gambling network to present his report in 15 days.

14:06
Thailand

Thousands of hotspots detected across Thailand

Satellite thermal imaging detected 2,656 fire-danger hotspots in Thailand on Monday, more than were found in neighbouring countries, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported on Tuesday.

13:42