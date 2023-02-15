Cabinet approves air services plan for U-Tapao

๊U-Tapao airport, officially named U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport, in Rayong province. (File photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) to carry out a project worth 1.25 billion baht that would upgrade air navigation services at U-Tapao airport in Rayong province, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The cabinet also approved the procurement of loans to finance the project and assigned the Transport Ministry to notify state agencies and gather their input, Ms Traisuree said.

She said the provision of air navigation services by Aerothai was to ensure that U-Tapao airport — which is being developed as a third major commercial international airport — would be ready for services by 2025.

The project will cover four areas: the construction of an air traffic control tower and related buildings; the procurement and installation of main and support systems and equipment; the recruitment of 79 permanent staff and 30 outsourced staff; and all training and testing before full operations.

Aerothai has calculated the financial and full economic returns of the project, estimating the financial returns at 4.26% and economic returns at 56.96% respectively, she said.

The project will bring other benefits, such as job opportunities, a boost to local tourism, supporting more daily flights and fewer flight delays, she added.

According to the Transport Ministry, air traffic at U-Tapao airport in 2048 will grow to 241,100 flights a year, with Aerothai providing air traffic control, communication systems, air navigation aids and surveillance, and aeronautical information and instrument flight procedures.