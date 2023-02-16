MQDC proposes idyllic 'metta-verse' project

MQDC, a leading developer of innovative property projects, has introduced its first metaverse, MQDC Idyllias, designed as the first project that could fully bridge reality and the virtual world with a new concept, ‘metta-verse’.

Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of MQDC, says MQDC Idyllias, which is under development by MQDC Metaverse, one of the company's subsidiaries, will be the first metaverse to create a new future where all life coexists in well-being, kindness, equality, sustainability and innovation.

"We're developing this as an 'idyllic' place, where peace and beauty reign. The virtual world will connect to reality and foster happiness, goodwill, and sustainable innovation. Our metta-verse will help solve the real world's problems."

He says the project is being developed as a 'metta-verse', named after the Thai word 'metta' for generosity, kindness and good wishes for others. Each activity and experience in Idyllias will reflect the concept of "metta-verse for all life visible."

"This metaverse project reaffirms that MQDC is not just a property developer but a leader in technology and innovation to enhance well-being for all life and society in all dimensions," he adds.

MQDC Idyllias will advance MQDC as a purpose-driven property developer creating sustainable innovations for the world and society under its philosophy of "For All Well-Being".

Parut Penpayap, project director of MQDC Idyllias, says the metaverse will not only feature virtual property but be a virtual world where users seamlessly connect with the real world.

"MQDC developments will be among the first to connect with the MQDC Idyllias virtual world," he says. "We aim to seamlessly connect the two worlds to further elevate the experience.

Real-world experiences can surpass their limitations in virtuality and vice versa. Idyllias will provide an enhanced experience that can be applied in the real world to transcend property development or virtual real estate.

MQDC Idyllias will be where users meet and share activities and meaningful experiences. The metaverse will be developed under the Internet of place concept, delivering an immersive experience for all well-being.

"With a one-stop virtual experience, MQDC Idyllias will be a place that is extremely beautiful, extremely peaceful and extremely happy," says Mr Parut.

New 'direct-to-avatar', are being developed within the mettaverse, enabling lifestyle benefits for residents and users through connecting the real and virtual worlds.

MQDC Idyllias will help drive the economy across all sectors, from entertainment to real estate and health. The metta-verse include virtual real estate project, a smart home market, an AI healthcare market, direct-to-avatar commerce, a gamification experience and an education-technology market.

"Our metaverse will redefine the theme project with comprehensive digital twin offerings with both physical and virtual projects," he says. "It will also enhance the lifestyle of residents and sales strategy for merchants."

Residents will enjoy smart living solutions, direct-to-avatar commerce and gamification experiences. At the same time, merchants can expand their sales channel through virtual flagship stores on MQDC Idyllias.

Transcending beyond geographic boundaries will expand the customer base and drive global market share by acquiring target digital users worldwide.

"This project will be a crucial engine, providing a fundamental framework for leading companies both in Thailand and worldwide, as well as various real estate firms, to enhance, expand and deliver value in the era of Web3."

Starting at The Forestias, MQDC's first theme project with an investment of 125 billion baht, located on Bang Na-Trat KM 7, there will be four layers beyond the physical world.

Layer one will be a digital twin, for residents and with virtual stores for retail partners. Layer two will be a virtual and secret forest with mixed reality (MR) gamification experiences based on the key attractions of physical space.

Layer three will be a magical realm with newly built virtual real estate mixed with magical designs. Layer four will be a fantasy realm with immersive experiences and an animation based on The Forestias.

MQDC Idyllias is under development to enhance usability. Development will also focus on ensuring users help shape the future. It is scheduled to operate in 2024.

The project will connect to the Translucia Metaverse, founded, and operated by T&B Media Global (Thailand), a production company focused on entertainment content and world-class animation.