Car production up in January but sales drop

published : 21 Feb 2023 at 13:44

writer: Bloomberg News

Vehicles commute on Phloen Chit intersection, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Vehicles commute on Phloen Chit intersection, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Car production in Thailand rose 4.02% in January from a year earlier to 157,844 units, helped by higher exports, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

Domestic sales, however, fell 5.58% in January from a year earlier, after December's 9% decline on-year, due to a lack of semiconductors in some car models, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division told a news conference.

Exports jumped 24.28% in January from a year earlier after December's 10.17% rise year-on-year, and shipments could reach 1.05 million vehicles this year, Mr Surapong said.

In December, car production rose 2.75% year-on-year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.

