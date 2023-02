Thailand receives 2.14m foreign tourist arrivals in Jan

FILE PHOTO: Vietnamese tourists dressed in traditional Thai costumes take a selfie at Wat Arun temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok on Jan 18, 2023. (Reuters)

Thailand recorded 2.14 million foreign tourist arrivals in January, a surge from 133,828 in the same period a year earlier, tourism ministry data showed on Monday, as the vital tourism sector gathered pace with the return of Chinese travellers.

There were 91,841 Chinese visitors in January, compared with 3,110 in the same period a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.