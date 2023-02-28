Upcountry hotels eyeing Mice subsidies

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) on Monday hosted a press conference led by Mr Chiruit, centre left.

Hotel operators in the provinces are calling for greater subsidies for Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) events as this sector has played a vital role in saving their businesses.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said the authorities should help promote Mice activities in destinations besides major cities.

The government should also help spur more trips from Bangkok to other provinces, for example, granting private companies a tax reduction when choosing a destination outside Bangkok.

Mrs Marisa said hotels in some provinces have been mainly dependent on meetings and incentives from government agencies, including new hotels under development that owners want to capture this market.

"We have learned from the pandemic that the domestic market was important," said Mrs Marisa.

The Mice segment contributed the highest income to hotels in secondary provinces, with the largest portion of spending coming from rooms, banquet catering and restaurants, respectively.

Mrs Marisa said hotels in other provinces can also host activities with local communities along with Mice attendees to create unique experiences.

She said the potential is especially high for the international Mice market as hoteliers can add those experience to attract them to stay longer and spend more in their hotels. Their expenditure can be higher than domestic Mice events.

Meanwhile, there should be more support for hotels that want to be awarded green and sustainable standards as more corporate clients are requiring these criteria when selecting hotels.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) on Monday, the bureau announced a subsidy campaign for private companies of more than 1,000 groups.

Chiruit Israngkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB president, said domestic Mice will be a driver to balance the market and reduce risk by not solely relying on international clients.

This programme will provide 15,000 baht subsidy for 650 groups for one-day events, 30,000 baht to 350 groups for more than two day-one night events.

An operator can apply to up to 10 groups for support and must choose at least one venue from TCEB's website thaimiceconnect.com.