Centara Ubon hotel to open this week

An artist's impression of Centara Ubon which is set to welcome guests starting on Wednesday.

Hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts (CHR) will open its Centara Ubon hotel on Wednesday.

The 160-key hotel is offering introductory nightly rates from 2,555 baht to celebrate the opening of Centara Ubon, its newest hotel in Ubon Ratchathani, the hub of southern Isan.

Located 6.5 kilometres from the nearest airport and adjacent to Central Ubon shopping centre, Centara Ubon is offering a new foodie destination with the House of Kin restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant featuring Thai food, local Isan cuisine, Japanese and Western dishes.

The hotel features an outdoor swimming pool and pool bar, a fully-equipped fitness centre and modern meeting and event spaces for the hosting of social, corporate and Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) events.

The special offer runs until June 30 for stays from March 10 to June 30.