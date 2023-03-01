Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Joint business group maintains growth outlook
Business

Joint business group maintains growth outlook

published : 1 Mar 2023 at 12:10

writer: Reuters

Pink trumpet trees are in full bloom in Chatuchak Park as skytrain commuters cross the overpass at BTS Mo Chit, Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)
Pink trumpet trees are in full bloom in Chatuchak Park as skytrain commuters cross the overpass at BTS Mo Chit, Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Thai economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, as tourism rebounds but exports weaken, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

Exports are expected to be flat or fall up to 1% this year, compared with a previous forecast of a rise of 1% to 2%, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB). 

The economy grew 2.6% in 2022, less than expected.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Joint business group maintains growth outlook

The Thai economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, as tourism rebounds but exports weaken, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

12:10
Thailand

BNK48 leader's young brother in fatal fall

The 19-year-old younger brother of Cherprang Areekul, manager of popular Thai girl group BNK48, died in a fall from the 9th floor of a high-rise building in Bangkok's Khlong San district early on Wednesday.

11:46
Auto

Tesla to import EVs into Malaysia, set up charging network

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia approved Tesla Inc's application to import battery electric vehicles (EVs) into the Southeast Asian nation, according to the Trade Ministry.

10:54