Joint business group maintains growth outlook
published : 1 Mar 2023 at 12:10
writer: Reuters
The Thai economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, as tourism rebounds but exports weaken, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.
Exports are expected to be flat or fall up to 1% this year, compared with a previous forecast of a rise of 1% to 2%, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).
The economy grew 2.6% in 2022, less than expected.
- Keywords
- Thai economy
- jsccib