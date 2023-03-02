Section
Jobless rate falls to 1.15% in Q4
Business

published : 2 Mar 2023 at 10:30

writer: Reuters

Office workers take a lunch break on Silom Road, Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Office workers take a lunch break on Silom Road, Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 dropped to 1.15% from 1.23% in the previous quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said on Thursday, as the vital tourism sector rebounds.

Employment increased 1.5% in October-December from a year earlier but slowed from a 2.1% rise in the September quarter, as jobs in the service sector increased but farm sector employment contracted, the state planning agency said in a statement.

The tourism sector still lacked sufficient workers while the number of foreign tourists was expected to reach 28 million this year, NESDC chief Danucha Pichayanan told a news conference.

The export sector, however, showed signs of a further slowdown and efforts should be made to help support exports and retain jobs in the sector, Mr Danucha said.

In 2022, Thailand had a workforce of 39 million, with the jobless rate at 1.32%, according to the agency.

