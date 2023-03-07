Headline CPI up 3.79% y/y in Feb, less than forecast

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.79% in February from a year earlier, less than analyst forecasts, due mainly to lower energy and food prices, Commerce Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 4.18% rise in February in a Reuters poll, and followed January's 5.02% increase.

The core CPI index was up 1.93% in February from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 2.10%. It said headline inflation was still seen at 2% to 3% this year and inflation was seen slowing in March.