Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Headline CPI up 3.79% y/y in Feb, less than forecast
Business

Headline CPI up 3.79% y/y in Feb, less than forecast

published : 7 Mar 2023 at 10:56

writer: Reuters

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.79% in February from a year earlier, less than analyst forecasts, due mainly to lower energy and food prices, Commerce Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 4.18% rise in February in a Reuters poll, and followed January's 5.02% increase.

The core CPI index was up 1.93% in February from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 2.10%. It said headline inflation was still seen at 2% to 3% this year and inflation was seen slowing in March. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

13-month low

Headline inflation dropped to its lowest rate in 13 months , as the shippers' council expects the country's exports to contract 8% in the first quarter.

11:09
Business

Headline CPI up 3.79% y/y in Feb, less than forecast

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.79% in February from a year earlier, less than analyst forecasts, due mainly to lower energy and food prices, Commerce Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

10:56
Thailand

Tourism plan to rake in B2.38tn

CHIANG MAI: The provincial Public-Private Economic Development Committee and the Provincial Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Office on Monday discussed a plan to bring 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.

10:09