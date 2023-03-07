Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PTTEP wins 2 new licences in Gulf
Business

PTTEP wins 2 new licences in Gulf

More domestic oil and gas supply could improve energy security

published : 7 Mar 2023 at 19:19

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

The Erawan gas field, operated by PTTEP, in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo: PTTEP)
The Erawan gas field, operated by PTTEP, in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo: PTTEP)

PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) has been awarded exploration and production licences at two of three new petroleum blocks in the Gulf of Thailand, which should pave the way for more domestic oil and gas supply to strengthen the country’s energy security.

The company was awarded the rights for blocks G1/65 and G3/65, while US-based Chevron Offshore (Thailand) was awarded a licence for block G2/65, according to the Department of Mineral Fuels.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the agrements, which met the criteria set by the department under production-sharing contracts (PSCs).

“We hope the new blocks will be eventually added to our petroleum reserve portfolio after waiting for 15 years,” said Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the department.

The long delay in holding the new auction resulted from a mix of economic and political incidents, including the 2007-09 global financial crisis, domestic political tensions in 2009-10, and calls for the government from 2014-16 to change a petroleum law by adopting a PSC model when granting concessions to oil and gas operators. The pandemic was also a factor as it caused a global oil price collapse.

Blocks G1/65 and G3/65, to be explored by PTTEP, cover 8,487 square kilometres and 11,646 sq km respectively, while block G2/65 spans 15,030 sq km.

PTTEP, which currently operates the Erawan and Bongkot gas blocks in the Gulf of Thailand, plans to increase its domestic gas supply to help relieve the nation’s financial burden as it imports more liquefied natural gas (LNG) following a drop in gas supply. LNG prices in the spot market were previously very high, causing a spike in power bills.

The three offshore blocks were partially explored decades ago, but have yet to be developed into petroleum production sites. The department estimated capital spending for the exploration of the three blocks at 1.5 billion baht and, if things go smoothly, the first oil or gas production should happen within five years.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

43kg of heroin found in garment shipment

Customs officials say they have found more than 43 kilogrammes of heroin worth 107.5 million baht hidden in hilltribe garments bound for Hong Kong.

20:40
Thailand

Mud won't stick

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul downplays suspension of a key minister and attacks against his party, brushing them off as pre-poll mudslinging.

19:32
Business

Shopee parent posts first-ever profit

SIGNAPORE: Sea Ltd has reported its first-ever profit, a milestone in its turnaround effort as the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce giant seeks to convince investors of its money-making potential.

19:32