Consumer confidence at 3-year high in Feb as tourism rebounds

published : 9 Mar 2023 at 10:25

writer: Reuters

This file photo taken on Feb 13, 2023 shows tourists posing for pictures on Mai Khao Beach as a plane lands at Phuket International Airport in Phuket. (AFP)
This file photo taken on Feb 13, 2023 shows tourists posing for pictures on Mai Khao Beach as a plane lands at Phuket International Airport in Phuket. (AFP)

Consumer confidence in Thailand rose for a ninth straight month in February to reach a three-year high, boosted by a recovery in the crucial tourism sector, government stimulus measures and a weak baht a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 52.6 in February from 51.7 in January. 

Economic growth is stable and strong, driven by a rebound in the vital tourism sector and with economic indicators improving, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

However, slowing global demand is affecting exports, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a business seminar.

