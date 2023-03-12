Bidding open for commercial space at Bang Sue Grand, Red Line stations

The Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal (Bang Sue Grand Station) in Chatuchak district (photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has invited bids for commercial areas covering altogether about 55,000 square metres at Bangkok's Bang Sue Grand Station and stations on the Red Line electric railway system.

SRT PR director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong said the state enterprise invited the private sector to bid for the commercial space development at Grand Station – officially named "Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal" – in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, and 12 stations on the Red Line.

Mr Ekarat said that the commercial development would make Bang Sue Grand Station a railway hub and new landmark with comprehensive facilities including shops, restaurants and hotels for commuters and visitors. As well, Bang Sue Grand would also become a new source of substantial income for SRT, he said.

The state enterprise will award four separate contracts for development of the commercial area.

The first will cover 47,675 square metres of commercial space at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

The second deal will be for the use of a combined 3,759 square metres at the 12 stations on the Red Line – Taling Chan, Bang Bamru, Bang Son, Chatuchak, Wat Samian Nari, Bang Khen, Thung Song Hong, Laksi, Kan Kheha, Don Mueang, Lak Hok (Rangsit University) and Rangsit stations.

The third contract will cover 2,303 square metres of advertising board space at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, while the fourth will concern 2,080 square metres of space for advertising boards at the 12 Red Line stations.

SRT will sell documents to bidders from March 15 to April 28, and contenders will submit their bids on July 4 and 5, Mr Ekarat said.

A source said that bid winners would receive 20-year contracts, and SRT expected at least 360 million baht a year from the contractors – about 7 billion baht over 20 years.