Thai Drinks adds fresh sparkle to est Cola brand

Ms Suporn shows off a can of est Cola featuring the new look, which has a touch of modern Asian style.

Thai Drinks, the marketer and brand management of est Cola, is refreshing the brand for the first time in 11 years since entering Thailand's soft drink market.

According to Suporn Denpaisarn, the company's vice-president of marketing for non-alcoholic beverages, under the revamp, the company will enhance est Cola through a new formula adapted from consumer feedback, upgrade the look of its products and beef up its advertising campaign.

The product development team selected popular Asian spices such as cinnamon, cloves and cola nuts to mix and create a perfect blend offering a better taste and aroma with a fizzy and refreshing feel.

The look of est Cola was changed with a new logo design featuring trendy lines and colours with a touch of modern Asian style. It is used across all flavours, including both cola and non-cola variants.

The product lineup is presented using sparkling graphics and colourful designs that reflect the brand's cool, trendy, fizzy and refreshing characteristics in all est Cola flavours.

The company plans to spend 150 million baht to launch its cool marketing campaign.

Ms Suporn said that over the past few years, a new generation of young and talented Asians has emerged on the global stage, gaining recognition and popularity worldwide while building soft power in the fields of entertainment, music, sports, fashion, food and more.

Therefore, the company will tap more into Gen Z and expand est Cola's customer base in Thailand and Asia.

The company will also showcase idols who represent the Asian new generation, including Cha Eun Woo, a popular artist from Korea; Bowkylion, a top Thai female singer; Yes Indeed, the ultimate rookie band that created a phenomenon at Siam Square; and three new-generation female volleyball players.

These presenters gather for the first time in the company's "Born to be Awesome" commercials.

"It is the most extreme rebranding of the decade, levelling up our brand proposition with a new appearance and formula that differentiates ourselves using the lessons learned from our successes and challenges, along with insights into young Asians. We expect est Cola to capture the brand love of Asia's new generation,'' Ms Suporn said.

New est Cola products were launched to the market in February via all channels.

The country's carbonated soft drink market has been recovering since 2022. It grew last year by 2.2% to 57 billion baht due to the rebound of the restaurant business, which is one of the most important distribution channels for carbonated soft drinks.