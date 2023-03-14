Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Fitch downgrades and withdraws Signature Bank's ratings
Business

Fitch downgrades and withdraws Signature Bank's ratings

published : 14 Mar 2023 at 06:56

writer: Reuters

A person walks into a Signature Bank branch in New York City on March 13. (Reuters photo)
A person walks into a Signature Bank branch in New York City on March 13. (Reuters photo)

Rating agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Signature Bank's long-term corporate ratings to 'D' from 'BBB+' after state regulators closed the New York-based bank on Sunday.

Signature Bank's short-term corporate ratings were also downgraded to 'D' from 'F2', Fitch said, adding that all assets and deposits have transferred to Signature Bridge Bank, a successor bank operated by the FDIC.

"Fitch Ratings is subsequently withdrawing the ratings of Signature Bank as the bank is under regulatory supervision," it said in a statement on Monday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Parties go to war against dust scourge

Both the Democrats and the Pheu Thai Party have promised to tackle the air pollution problem, including passing the long-overdue Clean Air Act.

08:00
Thailand

Chuvit petitions graftbusters to probe Saksayam

Massage parlour tycoon turned whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit on Monday formally petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to look into four cases of alleged misconduct relating to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and the Bhumjaithai Party.

07:00
Business

Fitch downgrades and withdraws Signature Bank's ratings

Rating agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Signature Bank's long-term corporate ratings to 'D' from 'BBB+' after state regulators closed the New York-based bank on Sunday.

06:56