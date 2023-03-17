Khunying Wanna of ThaiBev dies

Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, vice chairwoman of ThaiBev, dies on Friday at the age of 80. (Photo: ThaiBev)

Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, wife of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi of Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) Public Company Limited, maker of Chang Beer, died peacefully in the early hours of Friday. She was 80.

She died at 1.24am after she had been under medical treatment for her illness at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok.

A royally sponsored bathing rite took place at 3pm on Friday at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn in Bangkok. The funeral rites will be held until March 25.

Khunying Wanna had served as vice chairwoman of ThaiBev. She was the co-founder of TCC Group, one of the largest and leading conglomerates in Thailand, with more than 50 years of experience in real estate investment.

She was vice chairwoman of the Board of Directors and vice chairwoman of the Executive Committee of Asset World Corp and other key positions in many boards of directors of TCC Group companies.

She received eight honorary doctoral degrees from leading universities in Thailand, including honorary doctoral degrees in Buddhism from Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University; philosophy in the field of business management from Mahidol University; philosophy in the field of social science from Mae Fah Luang University; and business administration from Chiang Mai University.

She had also played a key role in many charities and community services, particularly in education and public health.

Khunying Wanna was born on March 2, 1943. She and her husband have five children.