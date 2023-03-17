Section
Baht volatility 'difficult to avoid'
Business

Baht volatility 'difficult to avoid'

published : 17 Mar 2023 at 14:56

writer: Reuters

Shipping containers are stacked at Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Shipping containers are stacked at Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Volatility in the Thai baht has been in line with regional currencies, driven by external factors, the country's shippers' group quoted the Bank of Thailand (BoT) as saying, following a meeting with central bank officials.

The volatility was difficult to avoid and hedging against currency risks would help reduce any impact on business operators, the Thai National Shippers' Council, said in a statement after its meeting with the central bank on Thursday.

