Baht volatility 'difficult to avoid'

Shipping containers are stacked at Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Volatility in the Thai baht has been in line with regional currencies, driven by external factors, the country's shippers' group quoted the Bank of Thailand (BoT) as saying, following a meeting with central bank officials.

The volatility was difficult to avoid and hedging against currency risks would help reduce any impact on business operators, the Thai National Shippers' Council, said in a statement after its meeting with the central bank on Thursday.