Gulf Energy bags 'Issuer of the Year' award

Ms Yupapin received the 'Issuer of the Year Award' for Gulf's contributions to the development of the bond market from the Thai Bond Market Association chairman Sommai Phasee at the ceremony.

Gulf Energy Development Plc received the "Issuer of the Year" award at the Best Bond Awards 2022, hosted by the Thai Bond Market Association.

The award recognises a bond issuer that made outstanding contributions to the development of the corporate bond market by consistently issuing debentures widely accepted by investors over an extended period of time, in accordance with good governance principles.

Yupapin Wangviwat, chief financial officer of Gulf, thanked the association for the award. She said Gulf has issued debentures many times, tallying over 100 billion baht in value, with the first public offering of debentures to retail investors in 2022.

Some of the debentures were also offered as digital bonds via the Pao Tang application of Krungthai Bank.

"Thanks to the banks and financial institutions acting as joint lead arrangers who contributed to the success of the company's debentures issuance, and most importantly, thanks to the investors who showed strong confidence in Gulf over the past four years since the company started issuing debentures," said Ms Yupapin.

The awards recognise organisations and individuals with exceptional performance in bond transactions and encourages organisations to develop the bond market together for sustainable growth.

The awards are determined by a panel of judges, statistics, the company's operational results, and votes from participants in the bond market.