AIS plans long-term ecosystem economy

Mr Somchai unveils the business direction for AIS over the long term.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has unveiled its long-term business direction, which it calls an ecosystem economy, aiming at strengthening its operations and economic growth through partnerships.

The company also plans to invest up to 30 billion baht on the intelligence infrastructure of 5G networks, home internet and 5G platforms.

AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong said yesterday an ecosystem economy is beyond a digital economy, as the former involves collaboration with all stakeholders at every level, from local to global as well as grassroots economies that can benefit from mutual growth.

AIS calls its current iteration a cognitive tech company, part of a roadmap for 2022 to 2024 as it moves towards becoming a smart organisation.

The company focuses on three primary goals: boosting productivity and providing the greatest benefit to customers; continuing to drive business growth for home internet and corporate customers; and investment in digital business for strong future growth.

Mr Somchai said last year AIS operations generated growth in profits, revenues and customer numbers, despite fierce competition.

The company's mobile business generates around 85% of total revenue, with 15% derived from a combination of fixed broadband, enterprise business and digital services.

AIS targets revenue from mobile service comprising 70% of the total, with other core businesses accounting for the remaining 30% in three years, he said.

AIS Fibre home internet service reaches every location in Thailand with 8.8 million households and a market share of 16% of subscribers.

Mr Somchai said the ecosystem economy is important for sustained growth as the number of connected devices in Thailand is expected to reach 800 million by 2027, up from 100 million now.

He said AIS will forge cooperation through its cross-industry strategy by connecting with 1.8 million small merchants nationwide, building mutual growth for customers' benefit.

The company is improving Thais' digital capabilities through its LearnDi education platform that builds skills and "promotes cyber-immunity", said Mr Somchai.

Partnerships with leading retailers such as Central include more than 20,000 shops and famous brands. This enables AIS customers to redeem their AIS points for a range of exclusive privileges.

Earlier this week AIS and Bangkok Bank launched their first co-branded card on the digital platform with the introduction of the Be1st Digital AIS POINTS debit card.

The partnership provides online shoppers with special privileges from AIS points and secure financial services from Bangkok Bank.

AIS already developed partnerships with both local and global content providers, including Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, 3Plus and MONOMAX.

International sports content partnerships for AIS cover tennis and football.