More flights, bookings up for Songkran

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan province. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Airports of Thailand (AOT) expects about 2.37 million passengers, both domestic and international, to pass through its six airports during the Songkran holiday next week, an increase of 137% on last year.

From April 11 to 17, airlines have scheduled 14,220 flights through the six airports, a 59% jump from the Thai New Year period last year.

These comprise 7,500 international flights, an increase of 219%, and 6,720 domestic flights, a 2% rise from last year.

AOT operates Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Hat Yai International Airport.

AOT expects about 2.37 million arrivals at the six airports during Songkran, a rise of 137% on 2022 - 1.37 million international passengers, up about 561%, and about 1 million domestic passengers, a rise of about 26%.

These improved numbers are still less than pre-Covid 2019, with the number of flights down 18% and passengers down 17%. In 2019, there were 17,440 flights (9,480 international and 7,960 domestic) and 2.87 million passengers (1.74 million international and 1.13 million domestic).

To help travellers during the festival, AOT has introduced the Sawasdee app. Passengers can check the status of flights, waiting times at check-in, security and immigration, and the their baggage status.

AOT also has kiosks at Suvarnabhumi airport for passengers to check in and load their luggage automatically as an alternative to waiting in queues at service counters.