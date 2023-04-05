Section
Business

Joint business group maintains GDP growth outlook

published : 5 Apr 2023 at 12:48

writer: Reuters

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, as tourism rebounded but exports softened, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

Exports are still expected to be flat or fall by 1% this year, but the number of foreign tourist arrivals should reach 27 million to 30 million this year, compared with 25 million to 30 million predicted earlier, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).

The economy grew 2.6% in 2022.

Also on Wednesday, the Commerce Ministry said the country's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a less than forecast 2.83% in March from a year earlier, the slowest pace in 15 months due to lower energy and food prices.

