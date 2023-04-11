Airlines defend pricey plane tickets

Airlines anticipate high demand during the Songkran holidays this year. Apichit Jinakul

Airlines are defending their expensive tickets, saying the rates reflect a spike in operational costs due to surging fuel prices and several other factors.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Nok Air chief executive, said airlines are also facing a surge in prices of several items in the aviation supply chain following the pandemic.

These include the price of jet fuel, which accounts for about 30% of overall operations, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as an increase in the price of spare parts and aircraft insurance, said Mr Wutthiphum.

Other major costs derive from a longer aircraft leasing contract of 3-4 more years.

Despite a lower leasing rate, Mr Wutthiphum said an older fleet would normally require a high maintenance cost which pushed up overall operational costs.

Last week, the issue of costly domestic airfares went viral as passengers complained on social media about high ticket prices, such as from Bangkok to Trang for 7,595 baht, compared to Singapore on the same date at 4,200 baht.

Mr Wutthiphum said airfares during the high-demand holiday period would typically surge as most passengers would fly from Bangkok to other provinces, causing an imbalance in traffic and prompting airlines to adjust their prices to control costs.

As the transport minister asked airlines for cooperation to maintain prices, he said the average airfare during the Songkran holiday and upcoming low season had already been revised down until they had become closer to the level seen in 2019.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial operations at Thai Lion Air, said the airline had already capped domestic airfares below the ceiling required by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), at 9.4 baht per kilometre.

She said it was normal practice that the price shown during the Songkran holiday period would surge more than normal due to overwhelming demand as local residents booked their trips in advance to visit their hometown, while tourists flocked to book tickets to the South to enjoy a summer holiday.

Ms Nuntaporn said airlines recently declared their pricing plans to the CAAT and could show that their dynamic pricing strategies went along with the market system, which could be found in every aviation industry in other countries when passengers want to buy tickets when there are fewer seats left over.

"The upcoming Songkran holiday will be the first time in three years that things have gone back to normal, so most passengers planned and booked their tickets in advance. Our load factor in this period soared above 80%. It's usual for those who want to purchase with a short lead time to face higher airfares," she said.