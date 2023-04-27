Section
Fuel consumption in Q1 exceeded pre-Covid level
Business

Fuel consumption in Q1 exceeded pre-Covid level

published : 27 Apr 2023 at 11:50

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

Fuel consumption in the first quarter of this year exceeded its pre-Covid average level, according to the Department of Energy Business (DOEB).

The department reported that in the first quarter the country consumed the equivalent of 160.85 million litres a day, compared with an average 157.7 MLD in 2019, 133.15 MLD in 2021 and 151.16 MLD last year.

Its director-general Nanthika Thangsupanich said the country had fully re-opened for tourism and economic recovery was the main driver of fuel consumption.

Diesel consumption increased from 76.25 MLD last year to 76.4 MLD in the first quarter this year. Use of petrol went up from 29.32 MLD to 31.78 and the consumption of jet fuel soared from 7.19 MLD to 14.04 MLD.

Meanwhile, the consumption of liquefied petroleum gas dropped from 32.37 MLD to 31.52. 

